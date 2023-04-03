Rahul Gandhi likely to file appeal in Gujarat court against conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case today

Follow us on Image Source : AP Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Chief Ministers of Congress ruling states will accompany Rahul Gandhi to Surat.

Modi surname defamation case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Gujarat's Surat today to file an appeal before a sessions court against his conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case. The former Wayanad MP will file the plea challenging a Surat court's order which sentenced him to two years in jail.

The legal team of the grand old party has prepared the plea which will be filed in Surat's sessions court. In addition to this, Gandhi is expected to demand a stay on the conviction in the defamation case.

Priyanka Gandhi to accompany Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Chief Ministers of Congress ruling states will accompany Rahul Gandhi to Surat for his appearance in a court, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Rahul Gandhi meets Sonia Gandhi

The Congress leader met his mother and former party president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday ahead of his appearance in a Surat court today. Rahul met Sonia Gandhi at a hotel in the national capital for more than 1.5 hours. He was accompanied by his brother-in-law Robert Vadra, news agency ANI reported.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification earlier said that it was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction. "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat. Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023," the notification read.

Rahul to vacant government bungalow

Disqualified MP was asked to vacate a government bungalow in Delhi days after he was convicted. According to an official notification, the former Wayanad MP need to vacate his 5-bedroom Type 8 bungalow situated at 12 Tughlak Lane in Lutyen's Delhi by April 22.

He will require a no-objection certificate from the New Delhi Municipal Council before vacating his official bungalow. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which looks after water and electricity supplies in these Central Public Works Department bungalows, has been marked a copy of the Lok Sabha Housing Committee's letter asking Gandhi to vacate his accommodation.

Sources said Gandhi can write to the Housing Committee seeking an extension, and the panel can take a decision depending on the validity of the reasons cited by him.

Surat's court sentence Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail

The court in Surat sentenced on Thursday Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Following his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

