'Rahul Gandhi is a revolution': Navjot Singh Sidhu's first words after walking out of jail

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who walked free on Saturday after spending nearly 10 months in Patiala central jail, in a staunch manner came in support of disqualified Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi.

While speaking to the media after his release, he slammed the Centre for the developments related to Gandhi and said he would always support the grand old party and the leaders irrespective of the situation.

Calling Rahul a "revolutionary leader", the 59-year-old leader said he will stand with him and his sister Priyanka Singh Vadra.

"Rahul Gandhi is a revolutionary leader. I know that the Centre is doing it deliberately to target him and the other Opposition leaders. But, irrespective of all odds, I stand firmly in support of both Rahul and Priyanka," he said.

"Whenever a dictatorship came to this country a revolution has also come and this time, the name of that revolution is Rahul Gandhi. He will rattle the government," added the senior Congress leader.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.

Latest India News