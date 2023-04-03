PM Modi to inaugurate CBI's diamond jubilee celebrations Today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM to inaugurate CBI's diamond jubilee celebrations Today

CBI Diamond Jubilee: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). PM Modi will inaugurate the celebrations of the CBI at noon at Vigyan Bhawan. Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday informed that PM Modi will also inaugurate the newly constructed office complexes of the CBI in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur.

During the programme, an investiture ceremony for recipients of the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of the CBI will be held wherein he will present medals to the recipients, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

He will also inaugurate the newly constructed office complexes of the CBI in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur. He will release a postage stamp and a commemorative coin marking the diamond jubilee celebration year of the CBI. The prime minister will also launch the agency's Twitter handle.

The CBI made its maiden appearance on Twitter in October last year during the Interpol General Assembly when a handle with the coveted blue tick was launched to propagate news about the event. The CBI was established by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dated April 1, 1963.

ALSO READ | PM Modi to inaugurate CBI's diamond jubilee celebrations tomorrow at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi

ALSO READ | Why is PM Modi 'silent': Kapil Sibal on Bengal, Bihar communal violence

Latest India News