Why is PM Modi 'silent': Kapil Sibal on Bengal, Bihar communal violence

Bengal, Bihar Violence: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over violence in West Bengal and Bihar. He aslo requested the people to put a stop to the "burning of Bengal and Bihar, and to the seeds of hatred" which, he said, can only benefit politicians and political ideologies.

"I want the prime minister to speak up"

The ordinary man becomes a victim of this hatred, he said in a statement. "I want the prime minister (Modi) to speak up, I want the home minister (Shah) to speak up and condemn the violence. It is unfortunate that in the midst of this violence neither of them have spoken, why are they quiet," he asked.

"Let not 2024 be the reason for this"

"It is my earnest appeal to all those, and it may not be about one particular party, who are responsible for this madness. The country needs to move forward away from the environment that is being created. Let not 2024 be the reason for this," the former Union minister said.

Sibal said let the rule of law prevail. Sources said Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed concern over incidents of communal violence in Bihar, and spoke to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to take stock of the situation. Sibal said it was not enough to express concern.

Communal violence rocked Sasaram and Bihar

His statement comes after communal violence rocked Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns during Ram Navami festivities. The police till Saturday arrested 45 people in connection with the communal violence at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif.

Vehicles, houses and shops were torched and several people injured in the communal flare-ups reported in both towns. Howrah's Shibpur and Kazipara area in West Bengal had also witnessed clashes during a Ram Navami procession.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and 2 regimes, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

(with inputs from PTI)

