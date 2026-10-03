16,000 vehicles enter Shimla, 7,000 in Manali in a single day as long weekend triggers traffic rush to hills

Tourists from neighbouring states flocked to the hills over the weekend, leading to heavy crowds and prolonged traffic jams across major tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Popular destinations including Kullu-Manali, Shimla, Nainital, Bhimtal and Kainchi Dham witnessed a sharp rise in tourist footfall, putting significant pressure on roads and local traffic systems.

In Himachal Pradesh, Manali saw a heavy influx of visitors drawn by snowfall at Rohtang and the chilly weather of Lahaul-Spiti. However, the surge in tourist vehicles also resulted in frequent traffic jams on key routes. The roads connecting Manali to Solang Valley and Hidimba Devi Temple were among the stretches where traffic moved slowly and jams were reported repeatedly.

Over 16,000 vehicles enter Shimla in a day

Shimla also witnessed a substantial increase in traffic amid the ongoing tourism season. On Friday, a total of 16,277 vehicles entered the state capital through the Shoghi barrier, including around 7,060 vehicles from other states.

Officials said around 10,000 vehicles enter Shimla on a normal day, while the weekly figure can reach 70,000-80,000 vehicles. Nearly half of these vehicles are reportedly from outside Himachal Pradesh.

The increase in traffic has affected movement across the city, with tourists reporting that a journey to the Mall Road that normally takes 15-20 minutes is taking up to one or two hours.

Shimla DSP Traffic Chandrashekhar urged tourists, local residents and vehicle operators to follow traffic rules and maintain patience. He said police teams were working to streamline traffic and reduce congestion.

Nainital roads packed with vehicles

In Uttarakhand, Nainital, Bhimtal, Kainchi Dham and other major tourist destinations in Kumaon also witnessed a massive weekend rush. The increased tourist inflow caused severe congestion on routes connecting Haldwani with Nainital and Bhimtal, with long queues of vehicles reported on Nainital Road since Friday.

Some tourists from Delhi expressed frustration over the delays, saying journeys that would normally take around 30 minutes were taking several hours. Reports also indicated that some visitors were forced to spend the night at bus and rickshaw stands and other available spaces after struggling to find accommodation.

Tourists who managed to find rooms reportedly faced sharply higher prices, with some rooms costing several times their usual rates.

Kainchi Dham sees heavy footfall

Kainchi Dham, the popular Neem Karoli Baba shrine, was also packed with devotees. The influx has boosted religious tourism as well as businesses along the Haldwani-Kainchi Dham-Nainital routes.

Police personnel have been deployed at key traffic points from Haldwani to Bhimtal and Nainital to manage the situation. However, the large number of vehicles entering the region has continued to cause congestion at several locations, making traffic management a major challenge during the ongoing tourism season.

(Reported by Jiten Thakur, Kapil Thakur and Bhupendra Rawat)

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