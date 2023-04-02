Follow us on Image Source : ANI West Bengal: Cops resist state BJP President Majumdar to visit violence-hit Shibpur in Howrah

West Bengal: West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday morning was stopped by cops to visit violence-hit Shibpur in Howrah. Majumdar was on a visit to Shibpur when he was resisted by the cops to visit the area as section 144 has been imposed. During the visit, Majumdar claimed that situation in Howrah is not normal yet and demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.

"People in the city are scared"

Majumdar during a conversation with the media, said that he will report the ground reality to the Governor and a lot of people in the city are scared. He asserted that the Central and State government should have a conversation over the deployment of CAPFs in Howrah.

"The situation is not normal yet. I will report the ground reality to the Governor. A lot of people I have spoken to have told me that they are scared. Central govt and State govt should talk about the deployment of CAPFs here. There should be a CBI inquiry into the incident," said West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar.

Majumdar's attack on CM Mamata Banerjee

Sukanta Majumdar after being stopped from meeting victims of Shibpur violence in Howrah said that "West Bengal CM not for all but only one for people of one religion."

Before the visit to Shibpur, Majumdar met the victims of recent violence during his visit to a temple in Howrah.

While talking about BJP leader Raju Jha who was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar said that "Law & Order has collapsed in West Bengal."

