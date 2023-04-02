Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bihar Violence: Government, Private schools to remain shut till April 4 in Rohtas

Bihar Violence: Government-run schools and private schools including coaching institutes in Bihar's Rohtas district are asked to remain shut in the wake of violence. In view of the violence that erupted recently in the district's Sasaram town, the government and private schools are to remain closed till April 4.

'All government and private schools are to remain closed till April 4 in Rohtas district in the wake of violence that erupted recently in the district's Sasaram town. Along with that, all coaching institutes will also remain shut, reads a tweet from ANI.

Latest India News