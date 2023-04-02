Sunday, April 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate CBI's diamond jubilee celebrations tomorrow at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi

PM Modi to inaugurate CBI's diamond jubilee celebrations tomorrow at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi

New Delhi: The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the newly constructed office complexes of the CBI in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2023 11:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday (April 3) in New Delhi. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the event will be inaugurated at 12 noon at Vigyan Bhawan.

During the programme, an investiture ceremony for recipients of the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of the CBI will be held wherein he will present medals to the recipients, the PMO stated.

PM to inaugurate CBI office complexes in 3 cities

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the newly constructed office complexes of the CBI in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur.

Further, he will release a postage stamp and a commemorative coin marking the diamond jubilee celebration year of the CBI. In addition, PM Modi will also launch the agency's Twitter handle.

About the Central Bureau of Investigation 

It should be mentioned here that the CBI was established by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dated April 1, 1963. Originally set up to investigate bribery and governmental corruption, in 1965 it received expanded jurisdiction to investigate breaches of central laws enforceable by the Government of India, multi-state organised crime, multi-agency or international cases. The CBI headquarter is located in CGO Complex, near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News