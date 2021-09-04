FIR registered over draping of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body in Pak flag

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Restrictions are imposed across the valley as a precautionary measure following the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Police has registered an FIR against the draping of the body of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in a Pakistani flag after his death on Wednesday, officials said.

A general FIR has been registered by the Budgam police but no arrest made so far, they said Saturday.

The body of the separatist leader, who died Wednesday night at his Hyderpora residence after prolonged illness, was draped in a flag of the neighbouring country before it was buried at a graveyard in a nearby mosque.

Meanwhile, the situation in the Kashmir Valley following the death of Syed Ali Shah Geelani is absolutely under control and people have cooperated with the authorities, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Friday.

"The situation is absolutely under control, not even a single incident occurred in the last two days. People cooperated and security forces are working with great restraint.

I congratulate people... for keeping peace everywhere,” Singh told reporters in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

Later in the day, the authorities announced restoring mobile telephony services and fixed-line Internet across all telecom service providers in the valley at 10 pm on Friday.

The authorities imposed restrictions on the movement and assembly of people and suspended mobile Internet services after Geelani, 91, died at his home in Srinagar on Wednesday night after a prolonged illness.

Geelani who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir was buried at a mosque near his residence.

Asked whether the situation in Afghanistan would have an impact in Kashmir, DGP Singh said, “There is nothing to worry about, everything is fine."

Asked about the reports of some youths from the valley joining the Taliban, the police chief said, “This is totally wrong and fake news."

“Such fake news on social media is a malicious propaganda by Pakistan and pro-Pakistan agents. Everything is fine. The youth are playing cricket, volleyball, rugby.

Don't you see those pictures? Every child here wants to secure his future and no one is going that way,” he said.

The DGP visited Baramulla and Sopore towns in north Kashmir and Anantnag and Pulwama in south Kashmir.

He chaired joint meetings of officers of the police, army and the CRPF, and took stock of general security scenarios, deployment and welfare measures of jawans in these districts.

Addressing the meetings, the DGP laid stress on alertness and said that no room should be given to any anti-peace element to create any disturbance.

He emphasised having elaborate security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident and directed officials to taking stern action against rumour-mongers. He also laid stress on strengthening relations with people.

He said that cooperation of the people with the forces has helped in maintaining peace and these relations should be strengthened at all levels to further consolidate the peace mission in Jammu and Kashmir.

