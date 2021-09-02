Follow us on Image Source : AP Kashmir separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani dies at 92; internet suspended, restrictions imposed in Valley

Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar on Wednesday informed that restrictions have been imposed in the Valley including suspension of internet services.

"Restrictions imposed including suspension of internet services in the Valley", said IGP Kashmir.

Earlier on Wednesday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti informed that former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away at the age of 91. Mufti expressed her condolence over the demise of Geelani in a tweet.

"Saddened by the news of Geelani Sahab's passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta'aala grant him Jannat and condolences to his family & well-wishers," she tweeted.

Last year, Geelani had resigned from All Party Hurriyat Conference. Considered as the senior-most separatist leader, Geelani was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir but later on founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

He has served as the Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyet (Freedom) Conference, a conglomerate of separatist parties in Jammu and Kashmir. Geelani became an MLA from the Sopore constituency in 1972 and won in the Assembly polls from the same constituency in 1977 and 1987.

