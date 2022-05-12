'Mor machaaye shor...' Amit Shah recalls incident when PM Modi stopped crucial meet to feed peacock | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@PMO 'Mor machaaye shor...' Amit Shah reveals when PM Modi stopped crucial meet to feed peacock | Watch

A video is being widely shared on social media where Union home minister Amit Shah is seen describing the sensitive and caring nature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event to launch a book on the PM’s political journey. In the video, Home minister narrated an incident where PM Modi briefly stopped a crucial meet to help feed a peacock.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Sensitivity and concern for smallest and inconsequential persons is a peculiarity of Narendra Modi’s nature. About the Prime Minister of the nation, I would like to present a small example. An important meeting was in progress. I was the party president at that time. The meeting was going on in Modi Ji’s office. A peacock appeared and it started striking its beak against the glass wall. This went on for 2-3 minutes. PM Modi then rang the bell. He called someone from the staff and told him, that this peacock has not been fed today. Please give it some food. It seems hungry. The Prime Minister of India is concerned about this during such an important meeting, and this shows how sensitive he is as a person."

Since the video was shared on Twitter handle of Modi Story, it has gone hugely viral on the microblogging site. People are quite fascinated to know about the unseen side of Prime Minister Modi’s multifaceted personality.

