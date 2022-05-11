'Modi @20: Dreams Meet Delivery': Book on PM's life launched in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu launches the book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' in New Delhi.

'Modi @ 20: The book 'Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery', written on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was launched at a grand event organized at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday. The book presents different facets of the distinct thought process, the pioneering, pro-active approach, and the quintessential, transformational leadership style that PM Modi has come to be so closely identified with.

Addressing the gathering after releasing the book 'Modi @ 20: Dreams Meeting Delivery', Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Modi's vision, his dreams, and Mission India have been shaped by his extensive travels and insightful, experiential journey.

M Venkaiah Naidu on Prime Minister Modi

The first prime minister born after independence, Modi, has, over the last 20 years, carved out a unique place in the history of post-independent India, Naidu said.

"Even his detractors, and opponents agree that Modi is a phenomenon. He is a phenomenon, whether you like it or not, at the national level and even at the international level also. We are all seing the reports that a person who previously had no administrative experience earlier, becoming a chief minister doing wonderful work, and then becoming a prime minister. In the international arena also, he is recognized and respected, India also is respected and recognised," Naidu said.

Key features of the book

'Modi @20: Dreams Meet Delivery' encompasses the experiential journey of Modi since he left his house at the tender age of 17 and set out on a mission of knowing himself, his country and finally defining the mission of transforming India.

It also speaks of PM Modi's vision, his dreams and mission India have been shaped by his extensive travels and insightful, experiential journey. This is the fundamental differentiator that makes Modi unique in several ways.

Image Source : INDIA TV 'Modi @20: Dreams Meet Delivery': Book on PM's life launched in Delhi

It is an anthology edited and compiled by BlueKraft Digital Foundation and is a compilation of chapters authored by eminent intellectuals and domain experts, Rupa Publications have said, adding that it attempts a definitive and expansive exploration into the fundamental transformation of Gujarat and India over the last 20 years due to Modi’s “unique model of governance”.

