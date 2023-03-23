Jharkhand Assembly witnesses ruckus over Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname' remarks case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress lawmakers trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans like “BJP ki Hitlarsahi Nahi Chalegi”

Ranchi: Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday witnessed two back-to-back adjournment as Congress MLAs created ruckus in the House over the conviction of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname' remarks case, while holding BJP responsible for the same.

Congress lawmakers trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans like “BJP ki Hitlarsahi Nahi Chalegi” (BJP's Hitler-like rule will not work). BJP MLAs raised their voice against the Congress leaders and stormed into the well.

Surat court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail

A court in Surat in Gujarat today sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks who had made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The court held him guilty under Indian Penal Code sections, granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

According to the information, the case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” He stated this while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Notably, the complaint against his remarks was lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

Alos Read: 'Satya mera bhagwan...': Rahul Gandhi invokes Mahatma Gandhi after conviction in 'Modi surname' case

Congress lawmaker condemned BJP

Congress lawmaker Pradip Yadav raised the issue in the House in a starred question and condemned BJP. “Is it a crime to raise one's voice in a democracy? BJP has strangled democracy and is making an attempt to snatch the right to freedom of expression in the country. It will not be allowed. We condemn it,” he said.

Other Congress members echoed him and joined him in the well of the House. Meanwhile, BJP legislators then raised their voice against Congress and Rahul Gandhi and they also reached the well of the House.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: 'Words are deadlier than weapons': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case

Latest India News