'Satya mera bhagwan...': Rahul Gandhi invokes Mahatma Gandhi after conviction in 'Modi surname' case

Rahul Gandhi on defamation case: In his first reaction after being convicted in a defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi invoked Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh in two separate tweets. A court in Surat in Gujarat on Thursday sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks who had made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi was present in the court when the verdict was pronounced. The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

In his tweet, the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad quoted Mahatma Gandhi, "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it - Mahatma Gandhi."

According to reports, the leader pleading not guilty said that his comments were political and sought no mercy from the court. He even denied to apologise for his comments.

Terming him as a 'fearless leader' Congress leader and his sister Priyanka Gandhi also reacted to the conviction. "The whole machinery of a scared power is trying to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhiji by imposing price, punishment, discrimination. My brothers have never been afraid, nor will they ever be. Have lived speaking the truth, and will continue to speak the truth. Will continue to raise the voice of the people of the country. The power of truth and the love of crores of countrymen are with him."

