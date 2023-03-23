'Words are deadlier than weapons': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/PTI BJP reacts to Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case

Modi surname case: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gave its reactions after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail in the "Modi surname" defamation case on Thursday. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Wayand MP must learn from this incident that "words are deadlier than weapons."

"Rahul Gandhi must accept the fact that words are always deadlier than weapons. And, it harms much more when words spokes are lies and baseless," he said. The Defence Minister further said, "We all must take note of this judgement and make sure that we do not cross the line while speaking in public life."

BJP hits out at Congress over its criticism of Gandhi's conviction

Further, the BJP also asserted that the law will take its course if Rahul Gandhi abuses people and slammed Congress over its criticism of his conviction in the defamation case.

BJP leader and former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for questioning the court's order by reportedly noting that several judges hearing the matter were changed.

'Does Congress want to keep even judiciary in its pocket?'

Making such comments show that the party does not believe in the judiciary, he said and asked, "Does it want to keep even the judiciary even in its pocket," he asked. Gandhi insulted people with the Modi surname with his comments, asserting that it is very much defamatory.

In a swipe at Gandhi for his comments after the conviction that he believes in truth and non-violence, he asked if this means insulting people by targeting them for their surname. "Does Congress want Rahul Gandhi to have complete freedom to abuse people? There is rule of law in the country and it will prevail," he said, alleging the former Congress president has a history of making defamatory comments and unfounded allegations.

Surat court sentences Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in jail

It should be mentioned here that a court in Gujarat's Surat sentenced Congress leader Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his "Modi surname" remarks.

However, soon after the court granted him bail and a time period of 30 days to appeal against the quantum of punishment.

According to the information, the case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” He stated this while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Notably, the complaint against his remarks was lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

(With inputs from agencies)

