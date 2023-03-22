J&K: BSF fires at Pakistani drone along International Border in Samba, search operation launched

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE J&K: BSF fires at Pakistani drone along International Border in Samba

Pakistani drone: The Border Security Force, on Wednesday, fired yet another Pakistani drone along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. Following this, a massive search operation was launched in the region by security personnel, PTI reported citing official sources.

Around 2.30 am, the BSF soldiers guarding the Chamliyal border post in the Ramgarh sub-sector spotted a blinking red light in the sky that they thought was a drone coming from Pakistan. They shot almost twenty rounds at it to bring it down, they added.

Massive search operation launched

They further said the suspected drone returned to the Pakistani side, adding a massive search operation was launched in the forward villages adjoining Chamliyal, Sapwal and Narayanpur border outposts to ensure that there was no dropping of any weapons or narcotics.

The open fields in Dug, Channi-Sapwal and Asampur villages are also being searched by the BSF personnel who were deployed in strength for the operation, the official sources added.

BSF foils Pakistan's infiltration bids

Earlier on March 11, the BSF shot a drone entering in Punjab's Gurdaspur from Pakistan. The BSF had also found a hexacopter along with an AK series rifle, two magazines and 40 rounds of bullets from a farming field in Gurdaspur's Nabi Nagar area.

A few days before this, the BSF had shot down a 'rogue' drone which entered India from Pakistan along the International border. A BSF spokesperson said that the drone fell into Pakistani territory after it was shot down.

(With PTI inputs)

