BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar

According to BSF's DIG, Prabhakar Joshi, drone activities were detected from mainly two border outpost areas in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector this week - the Chandu Wadala post and the Kassowal post.

The jawans of the 22 battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone on Friday while they were patrolling in the Pulmoran area of Amritsar sector in Punjab. A search operation is underway to detect the presence of other drones in the area.

"The Pak drone which had entered India at 19:20 hrs in the AOR of BOP Daoke in the AOR of 144 Bn, Amritsar sector was found fallen down this morning in Pak area, 20 meters in their territory opposite the AOR of BOP Bharopal. It hovered in the sky for a few mniutes when counter-drone measures were taken and fell while returning," BSF said in its statement.

Further details are awaited on this development. This is the second time in the last three days that drones have been spotted in the Amritsar sector. The BSF has shot down four drones in the Amritsar area in the last two months.

(With agencies' inputs)

