Jaipur reports 4 more coronavirus deaths, Rajasthan positive cases cross 3,000-mark

Jaipur on Monday reported 4 more deaths due to coronavirus taking district death toll to 48. In addition to this, the city also witnessed 12 more coronavirus positive cases as it crosses the 1,000-mark with total at 1,005. Meanwhile, the state positive coronavirus toll has crossed 3,000-mark registering a total number of 3,009 cases, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh informed.

A total number of 123 COVID-19 cases was reported in Rajasthan in the last 12 hours out of which 73 were from Jodhpur, 19 from Chittaurgarh, 12 from Jaipur, 11 from Pali, three from Kota, two from Rajsamand, and one each from Bikaner, Alwar and Udaipur, Singh said.

Overall, 75 deaths have been reported in the state so far with 44 deaths reported in Jaipur, nine in Jodhpur, six in Kota, two each in Nagaur, Bharatpur and Bhilwara, one each in Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner Pratapgarh and Chittaurgarh, two in Sikar and one in Tonk.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 42,000 mark taking positive patients toll to 42,533 including 1,373 deaths while 11,707 have recovered, according to the figures released by health ministry on Monday. Sunday saw India witnessing highest single day rise in coronavirus cases so far with over 2,000 being confirmed to have infected the virus with over 80 deaths. The nation is entering lockdown phase 3 from today, however, the third of lockdown have several relaxation especially for districts, areas falling under green and orange zones.

