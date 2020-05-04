Delhi: Several liquor shops shut as people flout social distancing norms; cops resort to lathicharge

Image Source : ANI Several liquor shops in Delhi closed after people violate social distancing norms

Liquor and wine shops at several areas in Delhi were forced shut on Monday after social distancing norms were flouted by people who had lined up to buy alcohol. Various pictures and videos of people crowding areas around liquor shops had surfaced on social media since 10 am - when the liquor vendors had begun the sale of alcohol. At several places, including the Laxmi Nagar area, the Delhi police even resorted to lathi-charge to keep the situation under control.

The authorities have shut down liquor shops in Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar and Krishna Nagar areas, where people reportedly violated the social distancing norms and were seen standing in groups close to each other.

#WATCH: Police resorts to mild lathicharge outside a liquor shop in Kashmere Gate after social distancing norms were flouted by people outside the shop. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/XZKxrr5ThC — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

According to the details, other than Laxmi Nagar, Burari and Malviya Nagar areas also witnessed massive crowds as people flocked on to the streets to purchase liquor.

Various state governments had allowed wine and liquor shops to operate from 10 am to 6 pm starting today, as lockdown 3.0 came into effect. With this, the government had also laid down several guidelines, which outlined the need to maintain social distancing norms while standing in the queue to purchase liquor.

The guidelines also stated that not more than five customers will be allowed at a time, at the liquor or wine shops.

