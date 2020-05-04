Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra: 67 new COVID-19 cases; Kurnool tally reaches 491. Check district-wise list

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 1650 after 67 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, State Nodal Officer, Arja Srikanth said. With the latest updates, the major COVID-19 hotbed Kurnool continued to be a cause for worry as it contributed 25 out of the 67 fresh cases reported in the state on Monday. According to the medical bulletin, 10,292 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

The second worst-hit district, Guntur, too added 19 new cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Monday, taking the total to 338. Krishna district reported twelve cases as its count rose to 278. Chittoor district in the red zone in Andhra, reported one fresh case. Vizianagaram, the lone green zone, is the only district not to have reported even one coronavirus case so far. Seven other districts of the state did not report any new case, as per the bulletin.

Check District-wise breakdown of cases in Andhra Pradesh

India coronavirus cases have crossed 42,000 mark taking positive patients toll to 42,533 including 1,373 deaths while 11,707 have recovered, according to the figures released by health ministry on Monday. Sunday saw India witnessing highest single day rise in coronavirus cases so far with over 2,000 being confirmed to have infected the virus with over 80 deaths. The nation is entering lockdown phase 3 from today, however, the third of lockdown have several relaxation especially for districts, areas falling under green and orange zones.

