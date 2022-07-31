Desh Ki Awaaz Opinion poll: How many Muslim votes is BJP likely to bag if polls were held today?
The India TV-Matrize Opinion Poll ‘Desh Ki Awaaz’ was conducted from July 11 to 24, in 136 out of 543 parliamentary constituencies of India with a sample size of 34,000 respondents, among whom 19,830 were males and 14,170 were females.
Desh Ki Awaaz Opinion poll: India is a secular country and houses people of many religions living hormonally. Many nations and some opposition parties accuse the PM Modi-led BJP government of bagging votes in the name of religion. India TV set out to have many compelling questions on communalism answered by conducting a nationwide survey to decode the mood of the nation.
Indian Muslims, and their faith in PM Modi
While Narendra Modi is the biggest political face in the country, we asked the people how much they trust the PM. Only 8% of voters said that they have faith in the PM. 76 per cent of Muslims said that they do not have faith in the PM. 16 per cent had no comments.
Here are the results of some compelling questions posed by India TV
Which party has the most trust of Muslims?
NDA
9%
UPA
38%
Regional parties
31%
AIMIM
16%
None
6%
Are Pasmanda Muslims with Modi?
Yes
22%
No
64%
Can't say
14%
Will the Muslims under PMUY vote for Modi?
Yes
9%
No
74%
Can't say
17%
Does the PM hold women's votes after the triple talaq ruling?