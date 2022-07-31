Desh Ki Awaaz Opinion poll: How many Muslim votes is BJP likely to bag if polls were held today?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP supporters celebrate as early trends show the party's win in the last Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly polls, at the party office in Lucknow.

Desh Ki Awaaz Opinion poll: India is a secular country and houses people of many religions living hormonally. Many nations and some opposition parties accuse the PM Modi-led BJP government of bagging votes in the name of religion. India TV set out to have many compelling questions on communalism answered by conducting a nationwide survey to decode the mood of the nation.

The India TV-Matrize Opinion Poll ‘Desh Ki Awaaz’ was conducted from July 11 to 24, in 136 out of 543 parliamentary constituencies of India with a sample size of 34,000 respondents, among whom 19,830 were males and 14,170 were females.

Indian Muslims, and their faith in PM Modi

While Narendra Modi is the biggest political face in the country, we asked the people how much they trust the PM. Only 8% of voters said that they have faith in the PM. 76 per cent of Muslims said that they do not have faith in the PM. 16 per cent had no comments.

Here are the results of some compelling questions posed by India TV

Which party has the most trust of Muslims?

NDA 9% UPA 38% Regional parties 31% AIMIM 16% None 6%

Are Pasmanda Muslims with Modi?

Yes 22% No 64% Can't say 14%

Will the Muslims under PMUY vote for Modi?

Yes 9% No 74% Can't say 17%

Does the PM hold women's votes after the triple talaq ruling?

Muslim women Hindu women Yes 9% 24% No 72% 62% Can't say 19% 14%

Should PFI be banned?

Muslim Hindu Yes 19% 54% No 67% 28% Can't say 14% 18%

Will 'Sar Tan Se Juda' cause polarization?

Hindu Muslim Yes 54% 72% No 42% 12% Can't say 4% 16%

Is Ghazwa-e-Hind possible?

Hindu Muslim Yes 18% 61% No 56% 32% Don't know 26% 7%

Do madrassas increase fanaticism?

Hindu Muslim Yes 67% 16% No 16% 66%

Is it okay to stop praying in the open?

Hindu Muslim Yes 72% 8% No 24% 88% Can't say 4% 4%

Is Yogi's bulldozer model correct?

Hindu Muslim Yes 64% 21% No 31% 71% Can't say 5% 8%

Should worship start in Gyanvapi?

Hindu Muslim Yes 62% 6% No 31% 81% Can't say 7% 13%

Will BJP get votes by building Ram Mandir?

Hindu Muslim Yes 48% 72% No 38% 12% Can't say 14% 16%

Should get full rights on Krishna Janmabhoomi?

Hindu Muslim Yes 71% 11% No 21% 77% Can't say 8% 12%

Should there be a population control law?

Hindu Muslim Yes 78% 22% No 18% 67% Can't say 4% 11%

