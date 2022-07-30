Desh Ki Awaaz survey: How many seats will Congress get if elections were held in Gujarat today? Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP had won 99 seats, Congress had won 77 seats, and Other six seats.

Desh Ki Awaaz poll survey: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may retain power in Gujarat if the elections were to take place today. A survey conducted by India TV showed that the saffron party may take charge of the state with 108 seats while Congress may win 55 seats.

Meanwhile, AAP may win eight seats and Others, including independents may win 11 seats. The results of the survey were telecast on India's No. 1 news channel India TV on Saturday, July 30.

In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP had won 99 seats, Congress had won 77 seats, and Other six seats. The assembly elections are due in December this year. The voting percentage shown in the survey is BJP at 48 percent, Congress at 33 percent and AAP at 16 percent.

When the viewers were asked whether BJP should project a CM candidate before the elections, 38 percent voted ‘No’ while 36 percent said ‘BJP should declare a new face’, and 22 percent said “the present CM”.

In another question they were asked in whose name will you cast your vote, 33 percent said “for Modi”, 24 pc said, “for the candidate with the best image”.

When asked about the best face for CM, only 22 percent said Bhupendra Patel, the present CM, 16 percent opted for BJP leader Purushottam Rupala, 9 percent for Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil, and a whopping 69 percent said “any other face”.

