  Desh Ki Awaaz survey: Modi is country's first choice as PM, Rahul Gandhi on second spot

Desh Ki Awaaz survey: Modi is country's first choice as PM, Rahul Gandhi on second spot

Desh Ki Awaaz poll survey: When citizens were asked about their first choice for Prime Minister choice during the survey, 48 per cent said they would want to see Narendra Modi again as PM.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 29, 2022 19:01 IST
PM Narendra is on top of the charts as people's first
Image Source : PTI PM Narendra is on top of the charts as people's first choice.

Desh Ki Awaaz survey: The recent wins by BJP in five states in the country have pumped up PM Narendra Modi's popularity among citizens.  The results of a recent survey, titled ‘Desh Ki Awaaz’ (Voice of the Nation), which was telecasted on India's No. 1 news channel India TV, showed PM Modi leading by a huge margin. 

When citizens were asked about their first choice for Prime Minister choice during the survey, 48% said they would want to see Narendra Modi again as PM. Modi was followed by Rahul Gandhi with 11%, Mamata Banerjee 8%, Sonia Gandhi 7%, Mayawati 6%, Sharad Pawar 6 %, and Arvind Kejriwal 5 %, Nitish Kumar 4 %, K Chandrashekhar Rao 3 % and Priyanka Vadra with 2 %.

While talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strongest opponent, 23 per cent first respondents favoured Rahul Gandhi, while 19 % opted for Arvind Kejriwal. 11 % favoured Mamata Banerjee, and 8 % opted for Nitish Kumar and Sonia Gandhi.

 
The India TV-Matrize Opinion Poll ‘Desh Ki Awaaz’ was conducted from July 11 to 24, in 136 out of 543 parliamentary constituencies of India with a sample size of 34,000 respondents, among whom 19,830 were males and 14,170 were females

