Desh Ki Awaaz survey: Modi is country's first choice as PM, Rahul Gandhi on second spot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra is on top of the charts as people's first choice.

Desh Ki Awaaz survey: The recent wins by BJP in five states in the country have pumped up PM Narendra Modi's popularity among citizens. The results of a recent survey, titled ‘Desh Ki Awaaz’ (Voice of the Nation), which was telecasted on India's No. 1 news channel India TV, showed PM Modi leading by a huge margin.

When citizens were asked about their first choice for Prime Minister choice during the survey, 48% said they would want to see Narendra Modi again as PM. Modi was followed by Rahul Gandhi with 11%, Mamata Banerjee 8%, Sonia Gandhi 7%, Mayawati 6%, Sharad Pawar 6 %, and Arvind Kejriwal 5 %, Nitish Kumar 4 %, K Chandrashekhar Rao 3 % and Priyanka Vadra with 2 %.

While talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strongest opponent, 23 per cent first respondents favoured Rahul Gandhi, while 19 % opted for Arvind Kejriwal. 11 % favoured Mamata Banerjee, and 8 % opted for Nitish Kumar and Sonia Gandhi.



The India TV-Matrize Opinion Poll ‘Desh Ki Awaaz’ was conducted from July 11 to 24, in 136 out of 543 parliamentary constituencies of India with a sample size of 34,000 respondents, among whom 19,830 were males and 14,170 were females

Latest India News