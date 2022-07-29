Desh Ki Awaaz Opinion Poll: Rahul Gandhi, Mamata or Kejriwal? Who is the strongest political opponent of PM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Desh Ki Awaaz Opinion Poll: The recent triumph of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur - clearly indicates that there is an absolute missing of a strong Opposition to the ruling dispensation. The election-winning machinery since 2014 has clearly been driven by just one person in the BJP - Narendra Modi.

However, according to nationwide opinion poll by India TV-Matrize News Communication, 23 per cent of people feel Rahul Gandhi still can be a tough opponent to the PM. Closely followed by Arvind Kejriwal (19%), and Mamata Banerjee (11%). The survey also revealed that 8 per cent of the responders think that Nitish Kumar, who is in alliance with the BJP in Bihar can also give PM Modi a tough time. 8 per cent of the responders are also of the view that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi can oppose PM Modi.



The results of the survey titled ‘Desh Ki Awaaz’ (Voice of the Nation) were telecast on India’s No. 1 news channel India TV today (Friday July 29) from 4 pm onwards.

Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi

While Rahul Gandhi has been a fierce critic of the Narendra Modi-led Centre's policies, Arvind Kejriwal too has been accusing the Centre of not letting the AAP function in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, who represents Kerala's Wayanad in Lok Sabha, has been constantly criticising Modi government's policies and raised questions over issues of price rise, inflation, unemployment, foreign policies. The Congress leader has been particularly vocal against GST which he describes as 'Gabbar Singh Tax'.

"Don't let science suffer because of your 'Gabbar Singh Tax', Prime Minister. Roll back the GST on scientific equipment," he had said in a tweet recently. Rahul Gandhi has also attacked the Modi government over the recently introduced Agnipath military recruitment scheme. He said that the future of the youth and the country's security is in danger with this 'new experiment' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'laboratory'.

Arvind Kejriwal on Modi

PM Modi has always called the AAP as the 'freebies govt' as it rode to power after promissing free electricity units in Punjab. The latest war of words broke between the two leaders when PM accused Kejriwal of giving 'revdis.' To this, the Delhi CM had strongly retorted and said, 'free water, electricity, healthcare or world-class primary education are not revdis. "Those asking me why we give 200 units of free electricity in Delhi and 300 units in Punjab - I want to ask them, how many units of free electricity do you give your ministers? 4,000? 5,000?" he said.

Mamata vs Modi always

Mamata Banerjee has always attacked the Centre and the PM for giving West Bengal the step-motherly treatment. Notably, despite BJP's using all its power during campaigning, Trinamool Congress managed to walk the talk in the state, making it amply clear that stopping the Mamata Banerjee juggernaut is not easy in the eastern state. From allocation of funds during corona to giving financial support during Cyclone Asani, Mamata Banerjee has always accused the Centre of ignoring the state. She has also always accused the Centre of using the central agencies against its opponent.

