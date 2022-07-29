Desh Ki Awaaz poll survey: Mamata-led TMC to win 26, NDA 14 if LS election takes place today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Desh Ki Awaaz poll survey: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government fared decently in the 2019 LS polls while BJP performed above expectation, there might be a slight shift in the results if the election takes place today. Follow Live

A survey done by India TV showed that Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is projected to win 26 out of total 42 seats while the NDA is expected to win 14 and UPA in two.

The results of the survey titled ‘Desh Ki Awaaz’ (Voice of the Nation) were telecast on India’s No. 1 news channel India TV today (Friday, July 29) from 4 pm onwards.

Mamata Banerjee's approval rate has gone down 1% from 2019 to today. 44% of people voted for the Trinamool government to win again. 42% said BJP will win, and 6% voted for Congress.

Talking about the overall position of Centre in terms of economy, 41% of voters said the economic management of the Centre is good. 24% said the management is bad, and 27% agreed that the economy has been tampered with due to Covid-19. 8% said there is no change from the previous government.

