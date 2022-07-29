Desh Ki Awaaz survey: How many LS seats will NDA get in UP if polls are held now? Read to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Last year, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 62 out of 80 seats and its ally Apna Dal won two seats.

Desh Ki Awaaz survey: There's a popular saying among the people of the country that whoever performs well in Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, has an upper hand in forming the government at the Centre. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 62 out of 80 seats and its ally Apna Dal won two seats. India TV-Materise has done a survey and tried to know that if elections are held in Uttar Pradesh today, how many seats will the party win or lose?

BJP's vote percentage will go up

According to a survey by India TV-Matterize, if Lok Sabha elections are held today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA alliance in Uttar Pradesh will get 52 per cent votes as against 50 per cent in 2019. At the same time, 21 percent of votes can be achieved by Akhilesh Yadav, whereas in 2019, 18 percent votes were got by him. Mayawati may have to suffer a big loss in the event of elections being held today and may have to be content with only 12 per cent votes as against 19 per cent in 2019. At the same time, there is not much difference in the condition of Congress and if elections are held today, it can get 6 per cent votes, whereas in 2019 also it got the same number of votes.

BJP's action will once again show in UP

If Lok Sabha elections are held in Uttar Pradesh today, Modi can win 76 seats out of 80, whereas in 2019 elections this figure was 64. At the same time, Akhilesh, who won 5 seats in the last elections, can be reduced to 2 seats. At the same time, the condition of Congress may be slightly better than the last elections and it can win 2 seats in total. Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party will be the biggest loser in these elections. According to the survey, if elections are held today, BSP will not be able to win a single seat, whereas in 2019 it had won a total of 10 seats.

This is how India TV-Materize Survey

India TV-Materise Survey has been done between July 11 and July 24. During this, the survey team reached 136 parliamentary seats in the country and got to know the opinion of the people. A total of 34 thousand people were included in this survey, out of which 20 thousand are men and 15 thousand are women. The margin of error in this survey is minus/plus two. In this way, this survey has been done on a very large scale and has the power to show the mood of the public to a great extent.

