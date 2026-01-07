Delhi: BJP MLAs seek Atishi's termination from Assembly over 'insult' of Guru Tegh Bahadur A massive furore erupted in Delhi Assembly after the BJP MLA fuelled an ardent protest over Atishi’s remark. The lawmakers demanded that the LoP should attend the session and a censure motion would be brought against her.

New Delhi:

Several Delhi ministers, including Pravesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta seeking termination of the Leader of Opposition Atishi’s membership in connection with the alleged insult of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

"We have written a letter to the Speaker of the Assembly that Atishi's membership should be cancelled taking cognisance of the act she has committed... Not only this house but every citizen of the country is pained and hurt by this. Our gurus sacrificed their lives along with their entire families to strengthen the integrity of the country, but their mockery was made by the opposition leader, the AAP leader... We hope that Atishi's membership will be canceled," Pravesh Verma said while speaking to the media.

Atishi's remark fuels uproar in Assembly

"The speaker read what Atishi said... she used such derogatory language. She used such bad language when the Assembly was discussing the honour of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. I can't even repeat what she said. She must come to the Assembly, just an apology won't work," Kapil Mishra said.

"Discussion was happening on the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur. LoP (Delhi Assembly) Atishi passed an inappropriate comment... We highly condemn this... After discussing the matter, we will also be introducing a censure motion tomorrow,” BJP MLA Harish Khurana said.

Delhi Assembly sitting was adjourned for the day as BJP lawmakers repeatedly trooped in the well of the House over the matter.

Sikh delegation meets CM Gupta

Sikh committee members from Rakab Ganj Sahib Gurdwara also met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over LoP Atishi's remark on Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. Speaker Gupta claimed that he was in possession of a transcript of Atishi’s remarks and called on her to attend the sitting to explain her comments. He described her statement as objectionable and entirely unacceptable.