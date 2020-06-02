13 test COVID-19 positive at Delhi LG Anil Baijal's office

Image Source : PTI 13 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's Office

As many as 13 people have tested positive for coronavirus at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's Office. The news was confirmed by the Lieutenant Governor Office, news agency ANI reported. According to the sources, the positive coronavirus cases were reported from Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office at Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines, New Delhi. Following the positive reports of some staff members at Delhi LG's office, samples of several others too working at Anil Baijal's office have been collected for testing, the reports for which are pending.

Earlier on May 28, a junior assistant at the office of Delhi LG Anil Baijal had tested positive for COVID-19, following which 40 other staff members were tested for coronavirus.

"A junior assistant has tested positive for COVID-19. He was posted at the grievance cell located at a bungalow being used as part of the LG Secretariat in Civil Lines area," sources had said.

"It's close to bungalows of Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Environment Minister Gopal Rai."

Meanwhile, India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.98 lakh-mark, taking the positive cases toll to 1,98,706, including 97,581 active cases 5,598 deaths and 95,527 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, the country witnessed 8,171 new cases and 204 deaths. From June 1 onwards, the nation entered unlock phase 1 as it slowly moves towards exiting from the lockdown in a phased manner.

