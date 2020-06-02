Image Source : PTI Delhi govt asks DMs to identify accommodation for COVID patients, land for cremation, burial

In view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the Delhi government has directed all district magistrates to identify suitable accommodations for fresh patients and land for additional capacity of cremation and burial. An order issued on Monday by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) asked the district magistrates to provide the information of the identified premises and land to it by Wednesday.

"In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in Delhi, it is imperative to plan in advance for enhancing the capacity of COVID beds and also to identify additional cremation and burial grounds," the order said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has crossed the 20,000-mark, with 523 deaths so far.

A total of 990 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday. Over the previous four days, over 1,000 cases were reported daily.

The order has directed the district magistrates to identify spaces in their respective districts which can be converted into the additional capacity for accommodating the rising number of COVID-19 patients.

The government has arranged 6,600 beds in hospitals for COVID-19 patients so far, out of which 2,300 beds are occupied.

The number of active COVID-19 patients in Delhi has gone up to over 11,000, most of whom are under home-quarantine.

The district magistrates have been directed to gather information about indoor air-conditioned locations, preferably large multi-purpose halls, banquet halls, or indoor stadiums, for putting up extra beds for COVID-19 patients.

(With PTI inputs)

