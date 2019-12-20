As cold wave grips Delhi, temperature to dip further in coming days

Image Source : PTI Dense fog envelops city (Representational image)

Delhi may witness a sharp fall in the minimum temperature in the coming days following last week's rainfall that has already caused mercury to drop down, according to the latest prediction by the Met department.

Delhiites may have to deal with the extremely cold situation as the minimum temperature on Friday may fall to as low as 6-degree Celcius.

The Met department has also predicted that Saturday will be a cloudy day in Delhi while some areas may also witness a few spells of rain.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday is expected to remain around 16 degrees while the minimum temperature may settle around 9-degree Celcius.

However, on Sunday, the minimum temperature in the national capital could remain around 7 degrees whereas, on Monday and Tuesday, the temperature is expected to fall further and might settle around 6 and 5 degrees Celcius.

Delhi weather forecast

Meanwhile, more than 100 trains are running late due to fog in Delhi which affected rail traffic under the Northern Railways with delays of up to two hours.

The Northern Railway comprises five divisions -- Ambala, Delhi, Ferozepur, Lucknow and Moradabad covering Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh.

Delhi was enveloped in dense fog on Friday with minimum temperature settling at 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Trains on all routes from Delhi via Tundla, Rewari, Agra, Ambala Moradabad, Saharanpur, Bhatinda have been affected by fog. A total of 109 trains are facing delays.

Visibility dipped considerably due to the dense fog.

It was zero at Palam and 300 metres at Safdarjung, at 5.30 am. Later, visibility improved at Palam (50 metres) but dipped by another 100 metres at Safdarjung around 8.30 am.

