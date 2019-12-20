Over 100 trains delayed in northern India as fog blanket engulfs Delhi

Image Source : PTI Over 100 trains delayed in northern India as dense fog engulfs Delhi

More than 100 trains were running late on Friday due to fog in Delhi which affected rail traffic under the Northern Railways with delays of up to two hours. The Northern Railway comprises five divisions -- Ambala, Delhi, Ferozepur, Lucknow and Moradabad covering Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh. Delhi was enveloped in dense fog on Friday with minimum temperature settling at 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Trains on all routes from Delhi via Tundla, Rewari, Agra, Ambala Moradabad, Saharanpur, Bhatinda have been affected by fog.

A total of 109 trains are facing delays.

Visibility dipped considerably due to the dense fog. It was zero at Palam and 300 metres at Safdarjung, at 5.30 am. Later, visibility improved at Palam (50 metres) but dipped by another 100 metres at Safdarjung around 8.30 am.

The Delhi-Agra route saw delay in the running of the most number of trains, 32, including the Nizamuddin Express which runs between Hyderabad Decan and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, and the Chennai Central to New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, which have been delayed for around an hour.

The Taj Express which leaves New Delhi at 6:45 am was rescheduled and left the city at 8:50 am.

ALSO READ | Flights, trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Delhi; air quality 'severe'