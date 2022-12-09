Delhi Air quality in city remains poor; minimum temperature at 8.4°C

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 310 at 9 am.

Delhi's air quality on Friday was recorded in the very poor category while the minimum temperature has been recorded a notch below the season's normal, said the Indian Meteorological Department.

A clear sky has been predicted by the weatherman for the rest of the day while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 26°C. The minimum temperature was recorded 8.4 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded 85 per cent at 8:30 am, the weather office said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 310 at 9 am. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The Centre's air quality panel on Wednesday ordered the lifting of curbs under stage 3 of the anti-pollution action plan in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on non-essential construction work.

