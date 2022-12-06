Tuesday, December 06, 2022
     
  4. Delhi govt bans BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR as AQI remains very poor

Delhi govt bans BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR as AQI remains very poor

Delhi AQI: The Delhi government has restricted BS-3 Petrol and BS-4 Diesel vehicles till December 9 or downward the revision in GRAP stage whichever is earlier as air quality in national capital worsens.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Updated on: December 06, 2022 8:09 IST
Commuters move through smoke in New Delhi.
Image Source : PTI Commuters move through smoke in New Delhi.

Delhi AQI worsens: After the Sub-Committee for operationalisation of the revised GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) on Sunday reviewed all the actions as envisaged under Stage-III of the GRAP in Delhi and NCR, the transport department of Delhi government has restricted the entry of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi, with immediate effect.

The restrictions on the vehicle will continue till December 9 or downward the revision in GRAP stage whichever is earlier.

"As per the directions under GRAP-3, Transport Dept of Delhi Govt orders restrictions to ply BS-3 Petrol and BS-4 Diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in NCT of Delhi, with immediate effect, till dated 9th December or till downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier," said the transport department in a official communication.

However, the restriction will not be imposed on the vehicles deployed in emergency services, government and election work.

"If any BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMV (4 wheeler) found plying on the roads, will be prosecuted under section 194 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 which provides with a fine of Rs 20,000," the transport department said.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 337 in the very poor category on Monday. The concentration of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the environment was recorded at 337 and 196 respectively under very poor and poor category respectively.

ALSO READDelhi air pollution: Government lifts ban on plying of BS-3 petrol, BS-4 diesel four-wheelers

ALSO READ | Delhi's air quality shows marginal improvement; AQI at 368

