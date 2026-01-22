Jharkhand: Gonda–Asansol Express crashes into truck at crossing in Deoghar | Video The impact was powerful, leaving the front portion of the train’s engine badly damaged. The collision also struck two motorcycles that were near the crossing at the time of the incident.

Deoghar:

A major rail accident occurred at a railway level crossing in Jharkhand’s Deoghar when the Gonda–Asansol Express collided with a truck, triggering panic in the area. The accident took place when the truck was crossing the railway gate amid heavy road traffic.

As per reports, the train did not receive a clearance signal due to congestion at the crossing. Despite the absence of a proper signal, the Gonda–Asansol Express entered the down line and rammed into the truck.

The impact was powerful, leaving the front portion of the train’s engine badly damaged. The collision also struck two motorcycles that were near the crossing at the time of the incident. The truck was completely damaged in the collision.

Rail traffic on both the up and down lines was disrupted for some time following the accident. The incident reportedly occurred at around 9:38 am. However, the line was restored at approximately 10:55 am.

Train arrived even as signal was not given, says gatekeeper

Gatekeeper Pankaj Kumar stated that due to heavy traffic, the train had not been given a signal. Despite this, the Gonda–Asansol Express arrived on the down line and collided with the truck at the crossing. After the collision, panic spread in the surrounding area. Two motorcycles also came under the truck’s impact. Fortunately, the motorcyclists managed to escape from the spot. No casualties have been reported so far.

Local residents said that if the train had been moving at a higher speed, the incident could have resulted in major loss of life and property.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, several senior railway officials along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the site. Efforts are underway to fully restore normal railway operations.

Asansol Division PRO Biplab Bawri said that as soon as information about the incident was received, the entire team rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The damaged train has since been removed from the site.

He further stated that a four-member committee has been constituted to probe the incident. The committee will conduct a detailed inquiry, and strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible.