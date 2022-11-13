Delhi air pollution: Government lifts ban on plying of BS-3 petrol, BS-4 diesel four-wheelers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Air pollution: Delhi government lifts ban on plying of BS-3 petrol, BS-4 diesel four-wheelers.

Delhi air pollution: Owners of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheelers will now be able to take out their vehicles on Delhi roads as the curbs imposed on them amid rising pollution levels ended on November 13. However, a Delhi government official said a meeting will be held on Monday (November 14) to decide whether the curbs should continue or not.

"The restrictions were in place till November 13 and they have not been extended yet. The AQI (air quality index) has been stable in the last four days in the city. There is a meeting tomorrow to discuss what needs to be done," he said.

During a review meeting last week, the Delhi government's transport department decided that the curbs under stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should remain in place for the next few days instead of a knee-jerk reaction.

"BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain banned under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan," Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said on Monday.

In an earlier order on Monday, the transport department had said that owners of vehicles found plying in violation of the rule would be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which could invite a fine of Rs 20,000. Vehicles deployed for emergency services and government and election-related work do not come under the ban purview.

The transport department had said in its order, "As per the directions provided under Stage III of revised GRAP, there will be a restriction to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi. The above directions will remain enforced till November 13 or downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier. The restrictions will continue beyond November 13, if CAQM orders GRAP-III and above restrictions."

