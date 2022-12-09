Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cyclone Mandous: Three districts on high alert, schools shut amid heavy rain warning in Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Mandous: At least three districts of Tamil Nadu have been put on red alert in the wake of cyclone Mandous maintaining its intensity of 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' till Friday morning. The districts that are on alert include Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kancheepuram, officials said.

According to reports, educational institutions in several districts in Tamil Nadu remained closed amid warnings of heavy rain and winds.

Meanwhile, the regional weather office predicted that the severe cyclonic storm will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh around December 9 night and early the next day.

Notably, several parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed rains under the influence of the system in the Bay of Bengal, including in Chennai.

"It is very likely to maintain its intensity of Severe Cyclonic Storm till early morning of today, the 9th December and then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm thereafter. It would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight of today, the 09th December to early hours of 10th December," read an official statement by India Meteorological Department.

Cyclone Mandous lies over 270 km south-east of Karaikal

A Twitter update from the India Meteorological Department said Mandous is lying over 270 km south-east of Karaikal. It is expected to cross the coast near Mamallapuram, an IMD official said. It lay centred around 270 km off Chennai. It will weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next few hours, the IMD official added.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Puducherry, the territorial administration declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday after the IMD issued a cyclone warning.

All schools and colleges to remain closed in Puducherry too

Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said in a release that the government took note of the warning issued by the IMD that a strong cyclone would hit Puducherry and Karaikal regions under the influence of the storm in the Bay of Bengal. All schools and colleges would remain closed for two days from Friday, he added.

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management geared up all departments concerned with relief works and deployed rescue teams to respond to any exigency. A storm warning signal flag Number Five has been hoisted at the Puducherry port and fisherfolk had been asked not to venture into the sea.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Cyclone Mandous updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry

Latest India News