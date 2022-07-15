Delhi: 4 of a family including husband, wife and two daughters found dead inside house in Jaffrabad

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Delhi news: Four people including a husband, wife, and two daughters were found dead at a house in Delhi's Jaffrabad area.

According to police, in the initial investigation, it seems that husband Israr Ahmed shot his wife, both daughters, and later shot himself.

Reports say that Israr was into the clothing business and had been going through losses.

The police have taken possession of the dead bodies.

No suicide note has been found from the spot.

