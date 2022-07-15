Friday, July 15, 2022
     
Delhi: 4 of a family including husband, wife and two daughters found dead inside house in Jaffrabad

Delhi news: According to police, in the initial investigation, it seems that husband Israr Ahmed shot his wife, both daughters, and later shot himself.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Published on: July 15, 2022 17:21 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Highlights

  • Four family members were found inside house in Jaffrabad, Delhi
  • Those found dead include husband, wife and two daughters
  • Investigation in the case is underway, no suicide note has been found

Delhi news: Four people including a husband, wife, and two daughters were found dead at a house in Delhi's Jaffrabad area.

According to police, in the initial investigation, it seems that husband Israr Ahmed shot his wife, both daughters, and later shot himself.

Reports say that Israr was into the clothing business and had been going through losses.

The police have taken possession of the dead bodies.

No suicide note has been found from the spot.

