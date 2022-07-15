Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Senior advocate shares pic of Hamid Ansari 'fraternizing' with Pak journalist spying for ISI; BJP backs claims

In a fresh twist to the controversy over the BJP asking former Vice President Hamid Ansari to come clean on claims of a Pakistan journalist which were rubbished by him and the Congress, Dr Adish Aggarwala, Chairman, All India Bar Association, has said that they "chose not to disclose" about an international conference on terrorism and the government should initiate a probe into the matter as it "relates to national security and espionage".

In a press statement, Aggarwala, a senior advocate, said that the former Vice President and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had referred to the International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism and Human Rights held on December 11 and 12, 2010 in Vigyan Bhavan and not to the International Conference against Terrorism organised by Jama Masjid United Forum held at Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi on October 27, 2009. He said the 2009 conference was attended by Hamid Ansari, Shahi Imam of Delhi Jama Masjid National Conference leader Dr Farooq Abdullah and other Muslim leaders. Aggarwala alleged that Hamid Ansari and his friends "were fraternizing with Pakistan journalist Nusrat Mirza at the Jama Masjid United Forum's Conference".

The BJP stepped up its attack on the Congress over ex-vice president Hamid Ansari's alleged connection with a Pakistani journalist and cited a photograph of both purportedly sharing stage during a conference in India.

Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza has claimed that he had visited India five times during the UPA rule and passed on sensitive information collected here to his country's spy agency ISI. Mirza purportedly commented that he had visited India on Ansari's invitations and also met him.

Ansari, however, has dismissed the charge as a "litany of falsehood" and said he never met or invited the journalist.

Earlier, citing Mirza's claims that Ansari shared many "sensitive and highly classified" information with him, the BJP had accused the former vice president of inviting the Pakistani journalist to India who has claimed to have spied for the ISI. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters on Friday, the party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia showed a picture of Ansari purportedly sharing a stage with Mirza at a conference on terrorism here in 2009. People holding constitutional posts should act responsibly and should have not shared the stage with Mirza, Bhatia said.

Hitting out at the Congress, Bhatia said intelligence clearance is required for holding such programmes and inviting dignitaries from abroad. For a programme of someone holding a constitutional post, protocol dictates that his office gathers information about those involved in the event.

In such a situation, would it not be correct to believe that Congress wanted a person from Pakistan to enter India and hurt its integrity, he alleged.

