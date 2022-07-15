Delhi wall collapse: 5 dead, 2 more critical as part of under-construction warehouse collapses in Alipur

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Wall collapses in Delhi's Alipur.

Delhi wall collapse: At least 5 people have died, 2 more are critically injured and many are feared trapped after a wall of the under-construction warehouse collapsed in Delhi's Alipur on Friday.

Delhi police confirmed that of the 10 people rescued, 5 of them have succumbed to injuries.

The injured have been sent to the hospital.

Rescue operation continues as some more people are feared trapped, said Delhi Police.

A total of 4 fire tenders were rushed to the incident site to help in the rescue operation.

Reports said around 15 people were injured after getting under the debris of the under-construction building.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call around 12.40 pm regarding a wall collapse in Alipur’s Bakoli area.

It's a 5,000-square-yard godown whose wall collapsed, reports said.

