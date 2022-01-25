COVID-19 vaccine makers Cyrus Poonawalla, Krishna Ella, Suchitra Ella to receive Padma Bhushan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID-19 vaccine maker Cyrus Poonawalla

COVID-19 vaccine makers Cyrus Poonawalla, Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella have been awarded Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, on Tuesday. The awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day.

Poonawalla's Serum Institute of India manufactures COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, while Bharat Biotech of Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella produces India's indigenous coronavirus vaccine Covaxin.

Subbanna Ayyappan, Ajai Kumar Sonkar, Sanjaya Rajaram, Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Aditya Prasad Dash, Moti Lal Madan, Anil Kumar Rajvanshi, and Jyantkumar Maganlal Vyas have been awarded Padma Shri under the science and technology category.

Under the medicine category, Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar, Dr. Prokar Dasgupta, Dr. Lata Desai, Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre, Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra (Posthumous), Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao, Dr. Veeraswamy Seshiah, Dr. Bhimsen Singhal, Dr. Balaji Tambe (Posthumous), and Dr. Kamlakar Tripathi were awarded Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award.

Srimad Baba Balia, Acharya Chandanaji, Shakuntala Choudhary, and S Damodaran were among those awarded Padma Shri in the social work category. The recipient list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 107 Padma Shri awardees. Thirty-four of the awardees are women.

