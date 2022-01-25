Padma awards announced: CDS Gen Rawat, Kalyan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, others to be honoured | Full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Padma awards announced: CDS Gen Rawat, Kalyan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, others to be honoured

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday released a list of Padma awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country. Among the top highlights, is Late CDS General Bipin Rawat, who will be honored with a Padma Vibhushan award in the field of Civil Service. Posthumously, former UP CM Kalyan Singh has will also be awarded the honor.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will be awarded a Padma Bhushan in the field of Public Affairs.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla will be conferred with Padma Bhushan. Whereas, Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat, Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam will be awarded the Padma Shri award.

Padma Vibhushan

Prabha Atre Art CDS General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous) Civil Service Radhyesham Khemka (Posthomous) Literature and Education Kalyan Singh (Posthomous) Public Affairs

Padma Bhushan

Ghulam Nabi Azad Public Affairs Victor Banerjee Art Gurmeet Bawa (Posthomous) Art Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Public Affairs Natrajan Chandrasekran Trade and Industry Satya Narayan Nadella Trade and Industry Cyrus Poonawalla Trade and Industry Sundararajan Pichai Trade and Industry Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthomous) Science and Engineering Pratibha Ray Literature and Education Krishna Ella, Suchitra Ella Trade and Industry Madhur Jaffery Others - Culinary Devendra Jhajaria Sports Rashid Khan Art Rajiv Mehrishi Civil Service Swami Sachidanand Literature and Education Vashisht Tripathi Literature and Education

Padma Shri

Prahlad Rai Agarwala Trade and Industry Nagma Akhtar Literature and Education Sumit Antil Sports Neeraj Chopra Sports S Damodaran Social Work Jagjit Singh Dardi Trade and Industry Faisal Ali Dar Sports Sonu Nigam Art Ram Sahay Panday Art Amai Mahalinga Naik Others - Agriculture

