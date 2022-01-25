Padma awards announced: CDS Gen Rawat, Kalyan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, others to be honoured | Full list

Tuesday, January 25, 2022
     
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will be awarded a Padma Bhushan in the field of Public Affairs.

New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2022 21:23 IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday released a list of Padma awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country. Among the top highlights, is Late CDS General Bipin Rawat, who will be honored with a Padma Vibhushan award in the field of Civil Service. Posthumously, former UP CM Kalyan Singh has will also be awarded the honor.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will be awarded a Padma Bhushan in the field of Public Affairs. 

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla will be conferred with Padma Bhushan. Whereas, Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat, Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam will be awarded the Padma Shri award.

Padma Vibhushan

Prabha Atre Art
CDS General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous) Civil Service
Radhyesham Khemka (Posthomous) Literature and Education
Kalyan Singh (Posthomous) Public Affairs

Padma Bhushan

Ghulam Nabi Azad

 Public Affairs 
Victor Banerjee  Art
Gurmeet Bawa (Posthomous) Art
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Public Affairs
Natrajan Chandrasekran

Trade and Industry
Satya Narayan Nadella Trade and Industry
Cyrus Poonawalla  Trade and Industry
Sundararajan Pichai Trade and Industry
Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthomous) Science and Engineering
Pratibha Ray  Literature and Education
Krishna Ella, Suchitra Ella Trade and Industry
Madhur Jaffery  Others - Culinary
Devendra Jhajaria Sports
Rashid Khan  Art
Rajiv Mehrishi Civil Service
Swami Sachidanand Literature and Education
Vashisht Tripathi Literature and Education

Padma Shri

Prahlad Rai Agarwala Trade and Industry
Nagma Akhtar  Literature and Education
Sumit Antil  Sports
Neeraj Chopra  Sports
S Damodaran Social Work
Jagjit Singh Dardi Trade and Industry
Faisal Ali Dar  Sports
Sonu Nigam Art
Ram Sahay Panday Art
Amai Mahalinga Naik Others - Agriculture

