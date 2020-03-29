Sunday, March 29, 2020
     
  4. COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines At This Hour

Coronavirus positive cases in India have surged rapidly with a total of 909 confirmed cases till Sunday morning, as per Health Ministry. The number of fatalities has reached 19 so far. IndiaTVnews.com brings the live updates on COVID-19 from India and the world.

New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2020 8:50 IST

COVID-19 Crisis: Live updates on coronavirus outbreak from India and around the world.

  • FIR to be registered against Managing Director of a company for hiding his travel history. 13 people from his company had tested positive for coronavirus.
  • A person who had come back from Maharashtra's Amravati and four other members of his family have tested positive for coronavirus in Meerut.​

