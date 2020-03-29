COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines At This Hour

COVID-19 Crisis: Live updates on coronavirus outbreak from India and around the world.
- FIR to be registered against Managing Director of a company for hiding his travel history. 13 people from his company had tested positive for coronavirus.
- A person who had come back from Maharashtra's Amravati and four other members of his family have tested positive for coronavirus in Meerut.
Rajasthan: Another batch of 275 Indian citizens brought in from Iran, reach Jodhpur. They would be kept at the Indian army's wellness centre. 277 Indians evacuated earlier this month from Iran are already lodged at this centre. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/4ifWr539X8
Fight Against Coronavirus
