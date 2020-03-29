Image Source : PTI (FILE) Don't take rent from migrant workers for a month, Home Ministry asks landlords

The Union Home Ministry on Sunday asked landlords housing migrant workers to not take a month's rent from the tenants. In an order dated March 29, the ministry has also warned the landlords against forcing migrant workers and students to vacate the premises. Home Ministry said that action will be taken against such landlords.

National Lockdown is currently in force and it will be implemented till April 14. The 21-day lockdown has affected migrant workers and labourers the most as many of them have lost their jobs and have no means to return to their hometowns due to the total lockdown.

Home Ministry has sought to address the situation.

"Where ever the workers, including the migrants, are living in rented accomodation, the landlords of those properties shall not demand payment of rent for the period of one month" says the Home Ministry order.

"If any landlord is forcing labourers and students to vacate their premises, they will be liable for action under the Act." adds the order.

Delhi's Anand Vihar bus stand on Saturday saw an unprecedented situation in which thousands of migrant labourers gathered and sought to take buses going to their hometowns. Thousands of buses had to be mobilised in order to thin the crowd in time when social distancing is of utmost importance.

