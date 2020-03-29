40-year-old Mumbai woman dies due to coronavirus; Maharashtra death toll at 7

A 40-year-old woman infected with coronavirus died at Mumbai's MCGM hospital on Sunday. This is the third death in India since morning. She was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after having severe respiratory distress. The woman had a medical history of hypertension. For 3-4 days, she complained of breathlessness and chest pain.

With this, the death toll in Maharashtra reached seven and it is the fifth fatality in Mumbai. With 183 coronavirus cases, Maharashtra is the highly affected state with the COVID-19 virus in India, according to health ministry data. Mumbai leads with 77 COVID-19 positive patients in the state.

Sangli has 25 cases, Pune-24, Pimpri Chinchwad-12, Nagpur 12, Kalyan-Dombivali-seven, Navi Mumbai-six, Thane-five, Yavatmal and Vasai-Virar-four each, Ahmednagar-three, Satara and Panvel-two each, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Pune rural, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Kolhapur, Gondia and Jalgon one each. One patient hails from Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Kerala is the second highest-coronavirus affected state followed by Karnataka with 174 and 76 cases respectively.

So far, 949 active cases of coronavirus have been reported in India while 25 people have lost their lives due to the COVID-19 virus.

