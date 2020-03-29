Image Source : AP Coronavirus lockdown: With 12 new COVID-19 +ve cases, Maharashtra count nears 200-mark; 5 deaths so far

With 12 more people testing positive for coronavirus on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 193, according to health ministry data. Out of the 12 new patients, five have been reported from Pune, four from Mumbai and one each from Sangli, Jalgaon and Nagpur, the official said. Mumbai leads in the number of positive patients in the state 77.

Sangli has 25 cases, Pune-24, Pimpri Chinchwad-12, Nagpur 12, Kalyan-Dombivali-seven, Navi Mumbai-six, Thane-five, Yavatmal and Vasai-Virar-four each, Ahmednagar-three, Satara and Panvel-two each, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Pune rural, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Kolhapur, Gondia and Jalgon one each. One patient hails from Gujarat.

India's coronavirus total count rose to 979, and the death toll jumped to 25 on Sunday morning. According to the health ministry, out of total 979 cases, 867 are active COVID-19 cases, while 86 people are either cured/discharged and one had migrated. On Saturday, India registered 179 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in a single day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) for donations to "India's war against Covid-19" or the novel coronavirus.

PM Modi asked people to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund so as to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 21 lives in India and over 25,000 across the world so far.

