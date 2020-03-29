Gujarat reports 1 more COVID-19 death in Ahmedabad; state confirmed cases at 44

Image Source : AP Gujarat has reported another COVID-19 death from Ahmedabad

Gujarat has reported one more COVID-19 death after a 45-year-old man died in Ahmedabad​ taking the total number of coronavirus deaths in the state to 5 while confirmed cases stood at 44. As per reports, the person was also suffering from diabetes. India confirmed cases toll is currently at 918 including 19 deaths. Coronavirus cases globally are more than 6,60,000 including over 30,000 deaths. The United States has become the new epicenter for coronavirus as confirmed cases in the country has surged over 100,000 including over 2,200 deaths.

India is under a 21-day lockdown period as according to experts, it is the most effective way to contain the virus from spreading further. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 24) had announced the lockdown asking people to remain indoors so that virus can be stopped from spreading further. He warned people that if India loses this opportunity and fails to contain the virus from spreading further then it will have a devastating impact for the country.

For the majority of people (especially young), the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms including fever and cough. However, those who are already suffering from some illness such as respiratory problem or adults, are more likely to be affected by COVID-19 and can cause severe illness, including pneumonia. People should also note that the majority of people who test postive for COVID-19 also do recover from the disease. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

