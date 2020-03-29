Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases inches 1000-mark, 25 deaths so far; Check state-wise count

Image Source : AP Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases inches 1000-mark, 19 deaths so far; check state-wise count

India's coronavirus total count rose to 979, and the death toll jumped to 25 on Sunday morning. According to the health ministry, out of total 979 cases, 867 are active COVID-19 cases, while 86 people are either cured/discharged and one had migrated. On Saturday, India registered 179 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in a single day.

Maharashtra is the most hit state with 193 COVID-10 positive cases and 5 deaths. followed by Kerala at 174, including three foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.

New deaths have so far been reported from Maharashtra (5), Gujarat (3), Karnataka (2), Madhya Pradesh (2) and one each from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

In Telangana, the number of cases has gone up to 56, including 10 foreigners while Karnataka has reported 55 cases till now. The number of cases in Rajasthan has climbed to 54, including two foreigners.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 55 cases, including a foreigner while in Gujarat, it has gone up to 45, including one foreign national. In Tamil Nadu, 40 people, including six foreigners, have tested positive, while the number of positive cases in Delhi has gone up to 39, including a foreigner.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has refuted that there may be a possibility of community transmission. ICMR has been maintaining that there is "no solid evidence" of community transmission so far.

"Till the time we see a significant number of cases to indicate community transmission, let us not over-interpret things," said Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) for donations to "India's war against Covid-19" or the novel coronavirus.

PM Modi asked people to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund so as to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 21 lives in India and over 25,000 across the world so far.

The number of coronavirus cases across the world rose to 640,589 as on Saturday evening, with the US leading with 115,547 cases, while the global death toll rose to 30,249 according to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Check State-wise COVID-19 positive cases in India

. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 14 0 1 0 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 0 0 0 3 Bihar 9 0 0 1 4 Chandigarh 8 0 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 6 0 0 0 6 Delhi 38 1 6 2 7 Goa 2 1 0 0 8 Gujarat 52 1 0 4 9 Haryana 19 14 12 0 10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 0 1 11 Jammu and Kashmir 31 0 1 1 12 Karnataka 76 0 5 3 13 Kerala 174 8 15 1 14 Ladakh 13 0 3 0 15 Madhya Pradesh 30 0 0 2 16 Maharashtra 183 3 25 6 17 Manipur 1 0 0 0 18 Mizoram 1 0 0 0 19 Odisha 3 0 0 0 20 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 21 Punjab 38 0 1 1 22 Rajasthan 52 2 3 0 23 Tamil Nadu 36 6 2 1 24 Telengana 56 10 1 1 25 Uttarakhand 5 1 1 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 54 1 11 0 27 West Bengal 17 0 0 1 Total number of confirmed cases in India 931 48 87 25

