Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: 13 employees of Noida company test COVID-19 positive; MD booked for hiding travel history

At least 13 employees of a company were tested positive in Noida, Anurag Bhargav, Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer said on Sunday. According to CMO, FIR to be registered against the Managing Director of the company for hiding his travel history. Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 26 cases of coronavirus of which four patients have been treated and discharged till Saturday.

However, Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered that any worker or employee infected with coronavirus and in isolation for treatment will get 28 days of paid leave from their employer across Noida and Greater Noida.

In an order passed late on Saturday night, the administration also said that shops, industries, and factories closed because of the lockdown will have to give daily wage along with leave to their workers and labourers during the closure period.

People can use the administration's integrated control room number (0120-2544700) to report any related violation, the magistrate said.

Meanwhile, 54 people are infected with novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh out of which 11 people have been recovered and discharged. In India,

ALSO READ | 2 in Noida's Paras Tierea society test positive for coronavirus; 1+ve in Greater Noida

ALSO READ | Noida DM orders landlords to take rent from tenants only after a month amid COVID-19 lockdown