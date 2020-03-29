Sunday, March 29, 2020
     
Iran reports more deaths due to coronavirus, death toll now 2,641

Iran on Sunday said that 123 more people had died of the novel coronavirus, raising the country's official death toll to 2,640

New Delhi Published on: March 29, 2020 16:09 IST
A file photo of health workers spraying disinfectants on the streets of Iran

Iran on Sunday said that 123 more people had died of the novel coronavirus, raising the country's official death toll to 2,640.

A health ministry spokesman told a news conference that 2,901 more cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing total infections to 38,309

Fight Against Coronavirus

"Fortunately 12,391 of those who had been hospitalised have now recovered and returned to their families," he added, while 3,467 were in a "critical" condition.

