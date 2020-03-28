Image Source : AP COVID-19 death toll in Italy surges past 10,000

Italy has become the first country to see over 10,000 people killed due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the mysterious new strain of coronavirus that has infected over 600,000 people across the world. As per latest figures, the death toll in Italy stands at 10,023, by far the most in any country.

With over 92,000 confirmed cases of the virus, Italy stands second from top as far as number of cases go, only behind USA which has over 100,000 cases. Lombardy region of Italy which includes Milan, one of the financial hubs of the country has ben the worst impacted with the virus.

On friday, Italy registered the most deaths since the country’s outbreak had exploded five weeks earlier, adding 969 more victims to their tally.

COVID-19 has killed almost 30,000 people across the world.